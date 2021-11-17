The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is the fastest, most hardcore street-legal Cayman that ever Caymaned. It's also the most expensive with a starting price of $143,050 once you add in the delivery fee. That not-insignificant sum will get you a glorious 493-horsepower (368-kilowatt) flat-six engine, a dual-clutch transmission, and a tuned suspension designed to inhale corners. We suspect that will be enough for many people.

But, this is Porsche so you know there are options. Lots of options. Lots and lots of very expensive options. In fact, jumping into the Cayman GT4 RS online configurator, the very first option is no less than $41,070. With a leadoff like that, you know this will be a rousing most expensive journey, and boy is it. By the time all the boxes are checked, we'll add the equivalent of a new Cayman S in extras, and that doesn't include non-specific accessories like $6,000 in luggage. So yeah, buckle up for this one.

What the heck is that $41,070 option at the beginning? It's Porsche's custom color feature, allowing buyers to create literally any color they want for their car. Going that custom also requires the Weissach package, adding all kinds of carbon fiber among other things. The custom color choice requires the Leather/Race-Tex interior, because you can't have a special exterior without a posh greenhouse.

From there, the options aren't quite as expensive but they are plentiful. Wheels painted satin black with a yellow lip sets you back $1,260. The front-axle lift system (a virtual necessity for low-riding sports cars) costs $3,040. Ceramic-composite brakes are a hefty $8,000 add-on, and we crack the $200,000 barrier with Porsche's super-duper $2,020 LED headlights. Mind you, we haven't reached interior or tech options yet.

We'll fast forward through the endless small details like seat belt colors and various leather trim options. Every detail costs something, but some like the 3D printed bodyform seats stand out as a $3,890 option. For another $1,380 you can have bespoke floormats with customized colors, and speaking of which, Porsche will paint the sides of your GT4 RS key fob for $540, unless you shelled out the $40,000 for a custom color, in which case it's a freebie. A Porsche freebie? Apparently, they do exist.

We wrap up this odyssey by choosing the Porsche Delivery Experience in Los Angeles, which adds another $1,045 to the sticker. Yes, it's not GT4 RS specific but honestly, if we're paying $218,000 for this car, we're getting some VIP treatment. As for other non-specifics, you can get all kinds of things like a $6,300 luggage set, $65 valve stem sleeves, $500 baby seat latches, and snow chains (yes, snow chains) for $625. For reasons we hope are obvious, we've not included those in our shopping spree.

How would you spec out your RS? You have plenty of time to dream, as the 2022 718 Cayman GT4 RS doesn't reach dealerships in the US until next summer.