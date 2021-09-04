The second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe made its debut in July, giving us the latest version of the compact coupe in G42 form. More importantly, the latest 2er has already started its production at BMW's San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico.

Of note, the BMW 2 Series will be exclusively produced at this plant for the global market, as opposed to its previous generation that was made at the BMW Leipzig Plant in Germany. The automaker has procured an additional $125 million investment in the Mexican plant for the new 2 Series Coupe.

Gallery: BMW 2 Series Coupe born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico

9 Photos

"Two years after starting operations, our Plant integrates a new model to its production line. This has been possible thanks to the great talent of the team in San Luis Potosi. We are proud to be able to exclusively assemble this vehicle in Mexico for the worldwide market. With the new 2 Series Coupe we will show the enormous capacity existing in this country. I am convinced that this will be the first of many other successful launches," said Harald Gottsche, President and CEO of BMW Group Plant San Luis Potosi.

The additional investment was spent for the adaptations employed in the Mexican plant – for the expansion of the existing facilities and the additional equipment necessary to make the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe.

Specifically, 82 new robots were installed in the body shop, while the existing robots were reprogrammed as required. The assembly personnel were also trained to work with a shorter two-door coupe body, which requires another approach to those already existing in the production line.

The plant's paint shop has also been updated by BMW's Materials Analysis team to produce two new specific colors for the 2 Series Coupe, namely Brooklyn Gray and Thundernight Metallic. The latter is the 2er's launch vehicle's paint and a new BMW color, exclusively made in the San Luis Potosi plant.