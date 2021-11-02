Act quickly because the auction on Cars and Bids for this 1986 Toyota-based New World RV ends at 3:30 PM EDT on November 2, and it has a low 59,427 miles (95,638 kilometers) on the odometer. That's not much driving by the standards of most campers that live a life of eating up miles on the highway. As of this writing, the bidding is at $7,600 with 20 bids.

Power for this RV comes from Toyota's famously stout 22R-E 2.4-liter four-cylinder with an output of around 113 horsepower (84 kilowatts) and 140 pound-feet (190 Newton-meters) of torque. It runs through a four-speed automatic, and there's a dual-wheel rear axle. Given the engine's modest output and this rig's size, don't expect to get anywhere in a hurry.

Gallery: 1986 Toyota New World RV Camper

9 Photos

The interior of the RV looks appropriately straight out of the 1980s with lots of beige and brown color tones. Some dark blue accents add a bright flourish.

All of the seating looks well-stuffed and quite comfy. There's a sleeping area above the cab, and the couch also converts into a bed. Lots of cabinets would space to stow gear and clothing. At the back, there's a sink, oven, and four-burner stove. A bathroom with a shower, sink, and toilet is another welcome amenity. A roof-mounted air conditioner keeps occupants cool.

The Cars and Bids listing doesn't specify how large the water tanks are. There are a few other issues, too. For example, the outdoor awning needs replaced, the refrigerator is missing, and the tires are mismatched. The new owner has a little work to do to make this rig perfect. The CarFax report indicates no history of accidents.

Assuming this RV is in as good of condition as it appears, the Toyota looks ready to spend a whole lot more time on the road. With modern tech like smartphones and tablets, the lack of a TV or other entertainment options in this rig wouldn't matter.