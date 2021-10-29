This year’s SEMA Show feels packed, with Honda, Mopar, and many more making the Las Vegas pilgrimage to show off their latest aftermarket goodies. Ford will be in attendance with a convoy of debuts built by various independent modifiers, with tricked-out Rangers, Mavericks, Broncos, and F-150s at the event.

There will be Mustangs, too, including three Mach-E crossovers and a pair of Mustang coupes. Check out the two two-door models below.

All Star Mustang EcoBoost HPP

The Mustang EcoBoost High-Performance Edition from Gene Tjin wears a stunning custom teal green paint color paired with subtle white and orange accents. The white Vossen LC2-A1 wheels, wrapped in Falkland FK510 tires, really pop against the teal, and they pair nicely to the aero body kit from Anderson Composites.

The wheels also obscure the custom-painted orange Baer brakes. Performance upgrades are minimal – a COBB Tuning intercooler and a cold-air intake are added. Inside, there’s a full-white Katzkin leather interior with Almond surfboards on the roof.

M2 Motoring Mustang GT

The M2 Motoring Mustang takes a GT equipped with the Performance Package and turns it into a track monster. The 5.0-liter V8 and six-speed manual hide under the hood, though there are a few upgrades, like the 750-horsepower (559-kilowatt) supercharger kit from Ford Performance Parts.

The extra power comes with a host of upgrades from other Mustang variants, like the Mach 1-sourced camber/caster plates and the GT350R brake system. Ford Performance springs lower the car over its 19-inch GT350 wheels. The Mustang gets enhanced half-shafts to handle the extra power and the Performance Pack Level 2 front splitter.

Inside, M2 Motoring keeps things simple with the GT500 instrument panel, a carbon-fiber shift knob from Ford Performance, and custom Recaro RPSP leather seats. There’s also a laser-etched custom armrest.

The pair of tuned Mustangs will be on display at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas next week alongside several other Ford builds and countless other cars from other automakers and aftermarket brands. The show starts on November 2.