Ford isn't holding back for the 2021 SEMA Show. We've already seen various Bronco builds, but the Blue Oval brand will also feature a range of F-Series trucks, smaller Ranger and Maverick concepts, a pair of custom Mustang projects, and of particular interest in this article, a trio of Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers. And yes, one of them is a Shelby.

Before we jump into the hornet's nest of an electric Shelby Mustang crossover, here's a quick overview of the Mach-E fleet at SEMA. In addition to the Shelby concept, there's a tweaked GT model seeking top speed glory for a good cause. There's also an eyeball-searing California Route One that's slammed for the SoCal scene. Let's take a closer look at them all.

Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer Mustang Mach-E GT AWD

That's quite a name for a car, but this Mach-E GT exists for two very special reasons. The first is speed, as it will attempt a 200-mph top speed run during the 2022 Bonneville Speed Week. There's no mention of powertrain changes to make that happen, but the car does get a carbon-fiber front splitter and a large wing. Such items generally slow a car in a speed run, but upgraded wheels, suspension, and brakes will help keep it under control. Once the event is over, the car will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to the Austin Hatcher Foundation – the second special reason for its existence.

Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept

The moment we knew was coming isn't here just yet. This striped Mach-E GT wearing Shelby branding is just a concept, but Ford says it's a glimpse at what might come from the holy house of upgraded Mustangs. And what do we see? It wears a new aerodynamic front fascia that borrows design cues from the Shelby GT500. It also has flared fenders, a custom hood, and you can't have a Shelby Mustang without prominent Shelby branding both inside and out. On the performance side there's obviously no V8 to supercharge, but Shelby tunes the suspension and adds 20-inch Monoblock wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires.

Tjin Edition Mustang Mach-E California Route One

Created by noted California-based designer Neil Tjin, there's no missing the orange finish on this low-riding Mach-E. A custom air suspension provides the ground-scraping clearance, with six-piston brakes and 22-inch Vossen wheels absolutely filling the EV's wheel arches. Green accents in custom headlights further yank your eyes from their sockets, but there's some interesting EV functionality at play as well. Solar panels on the roof charge a green electric bicycle carried on the back. Combined with a custom white leather interior and LED lights, it's a celebration of California's compact car culture.

These custom Mach-E creations will join a plethora of other Ford offerings at the 2021 SEMA Show, running November 2-5 in Las Vegas.