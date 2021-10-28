It's certainly SEMA Show season once more and while registration is now open to the public for the return of the country's biggest celebration for aftermarket builds, automakers have been revealing their entries one by one.

Nissan is the latest automaker to announce its entries, headlined by a couple of Project Overland models that make use of Nismo Off Road parts. There will also be an appearance of a celebrity build based on a legendary rally winner from the '70s.

For the first time, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder gets a bevy of Nismo Off Road parts for this year's SEMA. Pegged as an adventure-ready family vehicle, the Project Overland Pathfinder comes with a number of special modifications, such as a prototype Nismo Off Road 2-inch lift kit featuring custom Bilstein-sourced high-capacity monotube gas-pressurized shocks. The vehicle rides on custom 18x8-inch Nismo Off Road wheels mounted with Maxxis RAZR AT tires.

Other Project Overland Pathfinder upgrades include a prototype Nismo Off Road expedition roof rack, Roa Adventure Company 83L Rugged Cases, Nismo Off Road 6-inch Driving Lights, a custom fabricated front bumper guard with Rigid 4-inch D-Series driving lamps, custom fabricated rock rails, and RIGd UltraSwing Multi-Fit Hitch Carrier with UltraTable. Inside, there's an Egoé Nestbox Camper Conversion Kit with a camp kitchen and sleeping platform system.

On the other hand, the Project Overland Frontier builds upon the new 2022 Nissan Frontier and its robust chassis for more off-roading prowess, still courtesy of Nismo Off Road.

Primary upgrades include Off Road Performance Suspension Kit, adjusted for an additional 2-inch lift in front, plus SPC Front Upper Control Arms with xAxis sealed flex joints for increased travel. At the rear, Nismo Off Road performance shock absorbers with remote reservoirs work in conjunction with Custom Nismo Off Road rear leaf springs, providing a 2-inch lift and greater load-carrying capacity. The 17x7.5-inch Nismo Off Road AXIS wheels with 285/70-17 Maxxis RAZR MT tires complete the package, along with plenty more upgrades.

Nissan will also showcase Sung Kang's DocZ build at the 2021 SEMA Show. Inspired by the 1971 East African Safari Rally winner, the DocZ features a tuned L24 with a custom head, triple Weber carbs, and custom exhaust, producing an undisclosed amount of horsepower and torque. It also rides on a set of 16-inch '78 Nanakorobi Yaoki' wheels – a tribute to the Kobe Seiko-style wheel that was standard on the Z432.

The 2021 SEMA Show is happening from November 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Altimaniac will also be at Nissan's 2021 SEMA Show booth, along with the Hardbody-wearing Rebelle Rally Frontier and the latest Nissan Z car.