GMC is preparing for the debut of the 2022 Sierra that is scheduled for October 21. The updated truck will receive minor improvements all around, but it’s definitely not as exciting as a brand new product. In August this year, however, the automaker unveiled the really exciting Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX concept hinting at off-road improvements for the rugged small truck. Apparently, back in 2018, GMC had plans for an even more extreme off-roader.

If you are a regular reader at Motor1.com, you’ve probably noticed we are constantly sharing design sketches of General Motor models that never came to reality. These drawings come from an Instagram page where GM is uploading very interesting sketches from its different brands. One of the latest projects is this cool GMC-branded overlanding SUV.

From what we are able to see in the single available sketch, the concept doesn’t seem to be based on any of GMC’s existing models. It’s much sharper in terms of design compared to the Terrain and Acadia, let alone the Yukon. It also appears to be smaller than those vehicles.

Of course, this is just a design exercise and we believe there’s no actual prototype built, not even a clay model. Being a sketch, the drawing depicts the car with oversized wheels, quite a dramatic grille on the front fascia, and futuristic-looking side mirrors. One detail we like a lot is the roof rack that matches the overall design of the crossover.

While this sketch certainly looks cool, it seems that GMC is busier getting the Hummer EV ready for production these days. In August this year, we spied the electric truck testing in Detroit, and just a few weeks later we got the chance to experience it ourselves. We know it’s insane but in a very different way compared to this overlanding SUV concept.