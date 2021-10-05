Renault announced earlier this year that the Twingo would say goodbye after its current generation. The company didn’t say when that would be, though we don’t suspect it’ll be too long. However, before the Twingo bows out, Renault is offering at least one more special edition model. It’s called Urban Night, and it’s available on either the all-electric version or the combustion engine one, though it’s only available in France.

You can order the special-edition Twingo starting today, though the package is a wholly visual affair. Renault offers the model with four exterior colors: Cristal White, Quartz White, Moon Grey, and Diamond Black. Sixteen-inch dark glossy alloy wheels are standard, as is the white-hot stamping on the front grille. The mirror shells say “Urban Night X” for some added pizzazz. Also available is unique branding Urban Night branding, in light and dark colors, with the C-pillar branding available at no additional charge. A Premium Pack adds markings to the roof and rear doors.

Interior upgrades are just as surface-level as the exterior, with Renault adding “Urban Nigh X” branding to the dashboard. It also receives unique door sills and glossy black dash trim. The seats get a few unique features, like black upholstery with white accents and more branding on the front seat backrests. The special edition model comes with navigation, a rearview camera, and wireless charging.

Renault doesn’t say when deliveries will begin, but you can order a Twingo Urban Night starting today, October 5. The package starts at €17,300 (20,060, at today’s exchange rates), including VAT for the gas-engine variant. The price jumps to €26,650 (30,903) for the all-electric variant. We expect this special edition Twingo to be one of the last as the company prepares to replace it with the Renault 5, which the company previewed as a concept in early 2021.