In the second half of 2022, a strange new car will appear on city streets in certain markets. It's called the Mobilize Limo, a new all-electric sedan from Renault that's designed to be the go-to vehicle for people working in mobility services – think taxis, ride-hailing services, and private vehicle hires – and it'll only be available through a subscription. You can't actually buy it, which seems like a shame.

The car makes its world premiere at this year's Munich Motor Show, though today's digital reveal shows off a surprisingly stylish vehicle inside and out. The sedan measures 183.9 inches (4.67 meters long) – a smidge smaller than a standard mid-size sedan – with a spacious 108.3-inch (2.75-meter) wheelbase that allows for 11.33 inches (288 millimeters) of rear-seat knee room. Rear-seat comfort is enhanced thanks to the flat floor, comfortable seating for three adults, and two USB ports. Rear passengers also have access to volume control knobs, adjustable air vents, and booklights.

Gallery: Mobilize Limo EV Sedan

17 Photos

The Limo's design focuses on rear-seat passengers, though drivers won't mind sitting behind the wheel, a space designed for its ergonomics. There are two big screens on the stylish dash – a 10.25-inch one for the instrument panel and a 12.3-inch one for the infotainment system. A refrigerated storage compartment is located between the two front seats.

The sedan sports a "high-performance" electric motor that produces 150 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and 162 pound-feet (220 Newton-meters) of torque. It has a top speed of 86 miles per hour (140 kilometers per hour), and it can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 9.6 seconds. It has a 60-kilowatt-hour battery that offers around 279 miles (450 kilometers) of range on the WLTP cycle. Fast charging can add 155 miles (250 km) of range in about 40 minutes, which is the average daily mileage for most professional drivers.

The Limo comes with eight airbags and several safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. A Winter Pack can add heated seats and a heated steering wheel. It's equipped with full LEDs, flush door handles, 17-inch aluminum wheels, and Mobilize logos inside and out.

It's a cool-looking vehicle with an interesting business model, though it'll be a year before we start seeing them on the road. We'll have to watch to see if it finds success.