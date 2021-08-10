Mecum will auction a 1969 Pontiac GTO convertible formerly owned by Val Kilmer on the Friday of the company's Monterey Car Week sale from August 12 through 14. The estimate is that the muscle car might sell for $120,000 to $140,000.

This GTO convertible received a frame-off rotisserie restoration and mild restomod updates to modernize the machine. It's in a deep shade of black with a mirror finish, and a white interior and soft top provide a stark contrast to the dark body. There is a hood-mounted tachometer, which is one of the cool styling features of these old GTOs.

Gallery: 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible Val Kilmer

6 Photos

The car now has an air suspension and disc brakes at all four corners, so it should ride and stop smoothly. A Vintage Air air conditioning system blends cleanly into the cabin. Custom wheels look like the originals but have a larger diameter than the factory pieces.

Popping the hood reveals a Pontiac 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 with lots of chrome and polished metal. The tweaks include Patriot headers and upgraded belt pulleys. The auction listing doesn't mention the engine output. In '69, this mill was available with 265 horsepower (198 kilowatts), 350 hp (261 kW), 366 hp (273 kW), or 370 hp (276 kW).

This one now runs a four-speed automatic gearbox that goes to a Ford 9-inch rear differential. The only automatic available in '69 was a three-speed unit.

Mecum previously auctioned Kilmer's GTO in February 2017, but that was before the restoration. At that time, the car was light blue with a black top. The engine didn't have all of the shiny parts, either. We wonder what Kilmer would think of his old car now.