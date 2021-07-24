A brown wagon with an automatic transmission doesn't sound too exciting, but that all changes when the wagon in question is none other than the mighty Audi RS6 Avant. One of the fastest family cars money can buy looks desirable in just about any color we can think of, and this Ipanema Brown shade is right up there in terms of desirability.

It's a pricey €2,900 ($3,400) option at home in Germany, but when you're already paying well into six figures, what's another few thousand dollars? Motor1.com friend Auditography had the chance to spend some quality time with the brown wagon by shooting the RS6 in Warsaw, Poland. Fitted with the Black Optic package that costs extra, the larger of Audi's two speedy Avants looks the part with its unusual color complemented on the inside by the Cognac Brown leather upholstery.

Gallery: Audi RS6 Avant in Ipanema Brown

9 Photos

Crossovers and SUVs may be all the rage these days, but we'd take a fast wagon in a heartbeat, especially if it has an unusual color as it's the case with the RS6. That being said, it is not perfect as the car is a European-spec model, meaning it's fitted with a soft limiter and a gasoline particulate filter to comply with stringent emissions regulations. That waters down the wild soundtrack normally delivered by the twin-turbo V8 through the RS-specific oval exhaust tips.

While the super wagon was stock at the time of filming, we've been told its owner has subjected it to a stage 1 tune. The 4.0-liter engine now pumps out a meaty 728 horsepower and 981 Newton-meters (724 pound-feet) of torque. That's quite the bump over a stock RS6 (591 hp and 800 Nm / 590 lb-ft) and should translate to supercar levels of acceleration.

We have yet to see its archrival – the facelifted Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon – in special colors, and we're fairly certain fans of high-performance wagons would love to see a BMW M5 Touring painted in an Individual color. In the meantime, Audi is selling the RS6 in some pretty wild colors, including Goodwood Green, Coral Orange, Citrus Yellow, and Camouflage Green.