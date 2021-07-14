If you're a person who needs to hide snacks to keep family or friends from stealing a bite, then the new collaboration between the Ford Maverick and Oreo could be exactly what you need. Special packages of Oreo Thins have a design on the side of the package that looks just like the spine of the new pickup's owner's manual.

The idea is that you could stow the pack of cookies in the glovebox and no one would know because it would appear to be the owner's manual. The company's call this scheme the “Oreo Thins Protection Program.”

Gallery: Ford Maverick Oreo Tie-In

5 Photos

This is certainly a weird collaboration, but there's a reason behind it. During Maverick development, the team spent lots of time in the collaboration room. There was a pantry in there stocked with Oreos.

"The team lived off Oreos for weeks. In total, the Maverick team ate over 100 packs of Oreos. Each time they finished a pack, they stuck the Oreo pack on the wall for display," Ford said in its announcement.

You won't be able to find these specially packaged Oreo Thins in the supermarket, though. To get them, people need to enter to win the limited-edition Oreo Thins Camo Pack. They're available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

In addition, there's a social media contest where people can share their most creative Oreo Thins hiding places on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #THINSProtectionProgram. A grand prize winner gets $25,000.

The Maverick goes on sale this fall and carries a base price of $19,995 (plus a $1,495 destination charge). A rumor suggests the assembly begins in Mexico on August 16, 2021. The Blue Oval already has over 36,000 orders for the compact truck.