Here's something you don't see every day. Heck, it's quite possible you'll never see this in your entire lifetime. For the record, Dodge never offered a Charger with a pickup bed in lieu of a back seat and trunk. However, a company called Smyth Performance offers conversions for the sixth generation Charger from 2006-2010. That's what you see here, and if you fancy it, you better place a bid on it pronto.

That's because we just found this particular example up for auction on Cars & Bids, and as of this article posting, there are less than 24 hours before the hammer falls. Bidding ends on July 13 and right now it's commanding a healthy $12,900 price with 14 bidders in the mix. It's quite likely that price will go higher as the auction nears the end, because where else are you going to find a turn-key Dodge Charger Ute that looks this good?

Gallery: 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Custom Pickup For Sale

11 Photos

Photo Credit: Cars & Bids

According to the auction listing, this car truck awesome machine shows just 68,800 miles. It looks to be in great condition all around and the conversion is actually very recent, being done in 2020. The bed features fiberglass quarter panels with a steel tailgate, and the box itself is a trick modular thing that lifts up to access the spare tire in what looks like its original location. The installation is listed as being professionally done, and judging by the photos, it indeed looks very clean.

As for the rest of the car, of course it has a Hemi under the hood. The rebirth of the Charger in 2006 saw the 5.7-liter V8 pumping out 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and 390 pound-feet (529 Newton-meters) of torque to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. If that sounds like a burnout machine before removing gobs of weight off the back, you're not wrong. We can only imagine the smoke show this American Ute is capable of, but the listing does mention upgraded springs to help with the handling. It also rides on 20-inch wheels which will zap a little bit of power, but we still reckon this Hemi hauler is one helluva ride.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Dodge Charger shop now

According to Kelley Blue Book, a standard 2006 Charger R/T in great shape with 68,000 miles is worth between $7,400 and $11,000. Bidding is already past that, and frankly, we're really curious to see just how high it goes before all is said and done.