To say Audi's lineup will be going through some massive changes in the following years would be quite the understatement. After all, in only five short years, the peeps from Ingolstadt will unveil the final car with an internal combustion engine, with 2033 representing the cut-off date for the ICE (except in China). It can only mean a plethora of EVs are in the pipeline, and they'll look something like this.

Providing a taste of things to come regarding car design in the EV era, Audi has released teaser images of an imposing Grand Sphere concept. It can be best described as an A7 Sportback of the future, a future with no gasoline and diesel engines. That's why the hood is relatively short for such a large vehicle as there's no need for a bulky combustion engine, hence why the front overhangs have also been shaved off as much as possible.

Gallery: Audi Grand Sphere concept teasers

As with other dedicated EVs, the wheelbase has been maximized in relation to the vehicle's overall length to create a spacious cabin. Although there's still a steering wheel, the Grand Sphere has been conceived with a highly advanced autonomous driving system meeting level 4 requirements. That's only one step away from full driving automation, which eliminates any need for human driver intervention.

The cabin has been envisioned like a living room on wheels with a small steering wheel featuring a flat design and a two-spoke layout reminiscent of current Peugeot models. While current Audis adopt a screen-heavy dashboard, the Grand Sphere takes the minimalist approach to create a cozy atmosphere for a relaxing drive.

Debuting in September at the IAA show in Munich, Grand Sphere will be preceded by the Sky Sphere scheduled to arrive at Pebble Beach in August as a sleek coupe. In 2022, Audi will unveil the Urban Sphere as a more compact concept car to preview the future of urban mobility.