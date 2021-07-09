Approximately 24 hours after Dacia officially announced it will unveil a brand new seven-seat model during the 2021 IAA in Munich, our spies provided us with a fresh batch of photos catching the vehicle during public tests. We got an early preview of the yet-unnamed model in April this year and now the prototype wears less camouflage and looks very close to its final production form.

It’s obviously based on the latest generation Logan/Sandero duo - you can clearly see that from the front where the fascia looks almost identical to the sedan and hatchback. We doubt there will be significant changes, though the radiator grille could get a modified design with different chrome decorations.

Gallery: Dacia seven-seat model spy photos

Obviously, most of the changes will be at the back where this test car features a van-like shape with an almost vertical hatch. There’s still a decent amount of camouflage obstructing our view at the actual shape but it appears that the new seven-seat Dacia will have what looks like a traditional wagon design from the rear.

This prototype appears to be sitting a little higher off the ground compared to the standard Logan and Sandero. The wider wheel arches seem to suggest this could be a Stepway-branded vehicle with a little more ground clearance. It could also become Dacia’s first model to wear the company’s fancy new logo.

Designed to replace both the Logan MCV wagon and the Lodgy van, the seven-seat vehicle from the Mioveni-based firm will have a slightly bigger footprint compared to the mechanically related sedan and hatchback. While a bigger engine sounds like a good idea, we are pessimistic about the prospects of seeing a more powerful unit under the hood.

It's important to note that the vehicle in question is not the production version of the Bigster concept unveiled earlier this year. It is expected to become Dacia's first proper C-segment model but it's not slated to arrive until the middle of the decade.