Iveco may be best known for its light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles but the Turin-based company is also popular on the overlanding scene with some of the most off-road-ready and well-equipped builds. If this is the first time you are hearing about those awesome custom projects, this video is exactly for you.

The folks over at Cars.co.za filmed what is probably the coolest motorhome we’ve ever seen. The basis for the project is an Iveco Eurocargo truck with an inline-six-cylinder 6.0-liter diesel engine sending power to all wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox and a low-range transfer case. Yes, it can take you anywhere you want to go and it can do that without any stress.

On the outside, there are several notable features. In addition to the many storage compartments - because, you know, overlanding people seem to have a lot of things - there’s also a compact outside shower, a massive 500-liter diesel tank, and - behold! - an extremely smart electric platform for loading your motorbike.

And once you get inside this Iveco motorhome, things look even better. For starters, it’s so big that there’s even a full-size washing machine, as well as a sink with cold and hot water, two induction cookers, and an oven. There’s also a queen-size bed and another bed for two more people. In fact, this camper is officially homologated in South Africa for up to seven people.

On board, you have virtually everything you’ll ever need and the owner of the motorhome even spent four full months living on the road with their family during the hard coronavirus lockdown. The best part is that you can actually buy the thing but you'll have to contact the owner for pricing details.