You know the automotive industry is slowly returning to the traditional modus operandi when manufacturers begin to announce their presence at the next major car show. Renault's budget arm Dacia will be attending IAA, which starting this year is switching from Frankfurt to Munich, with a world premiere. It doesn't have an official name yet, but it's dubbed as a "versatile seven-seater family car."

Surely, it's a production version of the long-roof prototypes our spies have spotted in recent months. The newcomer in Dacia's lineup is expected to replace both the Logan MCV wagon and the Lodgy van. Depending on when it's scheduled to go on sale, it could be the first model from the Romanian brand to carry the fancy new logo unveiled several weeks ago. We'll be seeing Dacias with the revamped avatar from the latter half of 2022.

Some might be tempted to say the new model Dacia will be unveiling on September 3 in Germany is going to be the Bigster, a larger C-segment SUV positioned above the recently facelifted Duster. However, even though the concept was presented at the beginning of the year, the production model is actually not due until towards the middle of the decade.

Meanwhile, the upcoming three-row model is expected to be a crossover-minivan mashup based on the latest-generation Logan and Sandero. Given what will likely be a bigger footprint compared to the mechanically related sedan and hatchback, we are hoping Dacia will sell the vehicle with a bigger engine and adequate power to haul seven people and some luggage.

Dacia will have its entire portfolio on display in September at IAA, including the Duster facelift and the Spring electric crossover. Parent company Renault is also attending the show to unveil the production version of its Megane E-Tech electric crossover, a sister model of the Nissan Ariya.