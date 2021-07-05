The IS F still sounds great.

The Lexus IS F debuted in 2007 as the brand's first true sports sedan that was capable of challenging the BMW M3 and AMG variants of the Mercedes C-Class. In this video, AutoTopNL shows off what this aging performance model can do on the autobahn.

The IS F uses the 2UR-GSE naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine. It has tech like Yamaha-designed cylinder heads for maximizing the powerplant's performance. The mill produces 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 371 pound-feet (503 newton-meters).

The only gearbox option was an eight-speed automatic. It has a manual shifting mode with paddles behind the steering wheel, which is on display in this video.

The engine sounds great with a muscular sound at lower revs that gives way to a rawer, crisper noise when the rpms approach the limiter.

The first run in this video is simply a sprint to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). The GPS shows a time of 5.05 seconds. For comparison, Lexus claims the IS F can hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.6 seconds.

After doing a few passes by the camera to record the exhaust and some boisterous on the road, the IS F finally does the top-speed run. This time it needs 5.16 seconds to reach 62 mph. The quarter-mile comes up in 13.06 seconds. Reaching 124 mph (200 kph) requires 16.39 seconds. The half-mile takes 20.21 seconds.

The GPS briefly flashes 268 kph (166.5 mph). Lexus' official top speed for the IS F is 170 mph (273.6 kph), so this one is kissing the model's Vmax. It seems like with a little more road, this sedan might be able to come even closer to the top speed.

