Aston Martin's Q customization division creates a special Vantage Roadster that pays tribute to the A3, which is the oldest Aston Martin vehicle still in existence. Aston Martin HWM, the automaker's longest-serving dealer, is commissioning the personalized car. Q is making just three of them.

The Vantage Roadster A3 wears a black mesh grille with a bright aluminum surround. A retro Aston Martin badge occupies the lower corner. Leather straps are on the sides of the aluminum hood in the style of what fastens the bonnet on the 1921 car. The vehicle rides on 20-inch forged wheels with a gloss black finish, and bronze-painted brake calipers are visible behind them.

Gallery: Q by Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3

19 Photos

Inside, there's Chestnut Tan light brown piping on the Obsidian Black leather seats. The version of the Aston Martin emblem from 1921 is embroidered onto the rear cubby lid. A Chestnut Tan leather accent is on the center console. The dials on the center stack are cast brass to add a retro touch to the cabin.

As the name suggests, A3 was the third Aston Martin prototype made before the brand began building vehicles for customers. It had a 1.5-liter four-cylinder side-valve engine making just 11 horsepower (8.2 kilowatts). Despite the modest power, this was enough power to reach a speed of 84.5 miles per hour (136 kilometers per hour) in 1923.

The Aston Martin Heritage Trust acquired the A3 in 2002. It then received a restoration to bring the important machine back to as close as the original factory specification as possible.

The Vantage Roadster A3 Edition will have a public debut on June 26 at an Aston Martin Owners’ Club meeting at the Dallas Burston Polo Club, Southam, Warwickshire. The authentic A3 will also be there, in addition to lots of other rare Astons.