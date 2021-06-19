It will sit below the recently-launched Ranger Raptor for the Mexican market.

Ford officially announces a new variant coming to the 2021 Ranger lineup in Mexico. Bound to become the new top-spec trim, the Ranger Wildtrak is coming to Ford showrooms soon. The good news is, this additional variant will arrive with more standard features than the current XLT 4x4 range-topper.

Visually, the Ranger Wildtrak adopts the global form of the midsize pickup, specifically the one sold in Europe, Australia, and Asia before the facelifted model introduced in Thailand last year.

The Wildtrak differentiates itself from the rest with the variant-exclusive Orange Sabre color, as well as the roof rails, roll bar, mirror caps, side rails, and grille that all come in black. It will also come with 18-inch two-tone wheels, also exclusive to this variant.

The Ranger Wildtrak pretty much gets all the bells and whistles available for the nameplate, including adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency braking, and 8-inch SYNC 3 infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Interestingly, while the T6 Ranger Wildtrak on most parts of the world comes with the biturbo 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine (also found in the Ranger Raptor), the Mexican-bound Wildtrak will do away with the oil burner and will be powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine found in American Rangers.

With that said, it will produce 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford said that the Wildtrak will arrive in Mexican showrooms in July with an initial price of 799,000 Mexican pesos or around $39,000 with the current exchange rates. It sits below the recently-launched Ranger Raptor for the same market, which sells for 989,000 Mexican pesos or around $48,000.

