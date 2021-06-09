The Subaru Ascent is one of the automaker’s most recent new vehicles, arriving for the first time for the 2019 model year. The three-row SUV is the brand’s biggest offering, and it will soon get a new Onyx Edition trim for 2022, according to the teaser posted yesterday on the company’s Facebook page. The pic shows off the Onyx Edition badge on the liftgate and not much else. However, this isn’t Subaru’s first Onyx Edition model.

The badge first appeared on the 2020 Subaru Outback, and it’s not unlike other blacked-out packages offered by other makes and models. The trim added a host of upgrades, including dark trim for the exterior – grille, badges, mirror caps, and roof rack – and darkened wheels. This gave the model a sportier appearance after a ho-hum refresh for 2020. Inside, the crossover received a two-tone gray color scheme with the water-repellent StarTex material.

Several of those bits will likely find their way onto the Ascent Onyx Edition, too. We expect the model to receive a host of darkened exterior trim just like the Outback, though Subaru could rejigger what’s offered in the trim for the Ascent. Inside, we expect Subaru to offer it with the StarTex material and several standard features, such as heated front seats, as it does on the Outback. The Ascent could also receive the two-mode X-Mode off-roading system. The regular system has a single setting, though it’s offered with dirt/snow and deep snow/mud settings in the Outback Onyx Edition.

We’ll get a complete rundown of the Ascent Onyx Edition next week when Subaru reveals it on Monday, June 14. The sea of available crossovers is expansive and expanding, and a darkened trim package like the Onyx Edition is one way Subaru could make the Ascent stand out from the crowd. It’s a package type that many automakers offer in some form or another, and it can add a dash of styling to otherwise mainstream models.