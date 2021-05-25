Hennessey showed off its first production Venom F5 supercar this past weekend at the Amelia Island Concours, marking the brand's debut at the exclusive Florida show. Customer car numero uno, draped in a deep shade of blue over bright silver alloy wheels and a beige interior – same as what we've seen in photos – looked absolutely stunning in person as it took center stage at the Hennessey booth.

The ground-up hypercar, powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine good for 1,817 horsepower (1,355 kilowatts), promises a 0-60 time of under three seconds and a record-breaking top speed of 311 miles per hour, which Hennessey will attempt to verify sometime later this year. But as impressive as it may be, the Venom F5 is only the beginning.

We caught up with CEO John Hennessey on Sunday morning ahead of the Concours to discuss the F5, as well as what the brand has planned for the near future. And what's obvious is that this vehicle isn't a one-and-done bespoke offering; when asked if the company has plans for more custom supercars in the future, Hennessey said "we do," but clarified, "nothing above [the F5], this is the top of the top."

Like Koenisggegg, McLaren, and some of Hennessey's nearest high-end rivals in the space, a sub-F5 would likely be the next logical step. But for such a small company like Hennessey with limited resources, it's not that easy. "For us, it's a matter of scaling production," John Hennessey notes, adding that he's reached out to some mass-market manufacturers, like GM, for insight.

The car pictured here should make its way to customer hands sometime soon, while other examples are currently being built and will hit the road later this year. Hennessey has already sold 21 of the planned 24 examples, with around 60 percent of orders staying Stateside and the other 40 percent heading to markets like Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Each Venom F5 costs a whopping $2.1 million to start, with customers able to kit out their cars however they please, with custom options ranging from interior to paint, wheels, and much more. But with only three build slots left, those in the market better hurry – these things are going quick (in more ways than one).

Photos: Jeff Perez / Motor1.com