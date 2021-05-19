Check out this overhauled E30 BMW M3 that boasts a new engine and body that pays tribute to Allen Berg's 1991 DTM car with a Tic Tac livery. It's quite a look and is far from subtle.

The engine is the S52B32, which is the mill originally from the US-market BMW M3 E36, that makes over 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts). This one has new pistons and rods. The powerplant is turbocharged and has what the builder says is "the biggest intercooler you could find and fit with [the] stock front frame."

The engine management system allows for switching between seven boost settings on the fly. It can run on 91 octane and ethanol.

The power runs from a five-speed manual from an E36 M3. It is upgraded with a new clutch, pressure plate, and lightweight flywheel. There's a limited-slip rear differential.

The M3 rides on an air suspension. The brake calipers and rotors from an E46 BMW 3 Series.

The E30 M3 already has wider fenders than the stock 3 Series of the time. This one gets an LTO widebody kit that makes the car even broader. The owner tweaks the original Tic Tac livery, including removing the mint's logo from the side of the car, which makes the gold stripe a more prominent part of the design.

The huge, double-plane wing, pointy front splitter, and rear diffuser also aren't part of the M3 race car's original design. The pieces fit the rest of the car's competition-ready look, so they don't seem out of place.

Inside, there are the original front seats, rear bench, and door cards. A 3.5-inch display in the cabin allows for monitoring important numbers like the boost and fuel pressure. Another screen is for controlling the air suspension system. There's no air conditioning, so a summer drive might get a bit toasty in the car.