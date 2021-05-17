If you're a frequent Motor1.com reader with a good memory, you might remember this Chevrolet C30 motorhome from the 2018 SEMA Show. Now, Mecum will auction it on Friday, May 21. It'll sell for an estimated $175,000 to $200,000.

Builder Creative Mobile Interiors calls this rig ReRun because of its retro appearance. On the outside, uses a 1972 Chevrolet C30 one-ton pickup with a Mitchell camper as a starting point. Although not much of the original body is left. The 2,200 man-hour build includes a custom, aluminum exterior.

The body wears an old-school shape of Olive Green paint with a White Diamond stripe around the exterior. Polished aluminum elements along the sides and above the cab really make this rig shine. It sits two inches lower than the original, and the stance is part of what makes the vehicle so eye-catching.

The interior is what distinguishes a camper, and the ReRun has all the modern conveniences, in addition to some old-fashioned ones. Green-hued wood and upholstery bring the exterior color into the cabin. Diamond-shaped skylights allow lots of natural light into the vehicle. There's a TV to watch, and a record player for enjoying your favorite albums on vinyl.

For the necessities in life, there's a kitchenette, including a sink, microwave, and Summit stainless fridge and freezer. The full bathroom has a shower and a toilet. A queen-size bed occupies the area above the cab. Heating and air conditioning keep occupants comfortable.

Power comes from a tuned 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Chevy big-block V8 that has domed pistons, a new camshaft, and fuel injection. Power runs through a four-speed manual, and it gains a hydraulic clutch.

In a video during the SEMA Show debut, the builder says $250,000 would buy the ReRun. Judging by Mecum's estimate, the new buyer could get a bargain.