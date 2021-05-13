In general, the term road-legal refers to a vehicle equipped and licensed for use on public roads, which requires specific configurations of lighting, signal lights, and safety equipment. Depending on the country, the requirements for a car to receive a road-legal status may vary, though it’s probably safe to say every vehicle needs at least headlights, taillights, and side signals. Does that mean that any car with the necessary lights can be registered for road use?

It turns out you can transform an electric toy car into an actual road-legal car. This is what a guy from Great Britain did in his free time during the lockdown last year. He took one of his children’s toy cars and decided to give it all the necessary equipment to make it road-worthy. He spent many nights wiring headlights, taillights, and sidelights… and eventually got a registration for use on public roads.

The video at the top of this page doesn’t provide enough information about the modifications, though everything seems to be done with good attention to the details. One thing we don’t see, though, is a safety belt and it’s interesting how this toy car got approved for public road use without seatbelts and headrests.

The video focuses on what it's like to live with an electric ride-on toy car as a daily driver. You’ll probably be surprised by how many tasks could actually be done behind the wheel of a tiny electric car. The only huge drawback seems to be the highly limited range at a single charge of the battery of up to about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers).

Now we need a 70-mph (112-kph) version of that car for track use.