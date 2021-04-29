The Porsche Cayenne isn’t the first SUV one thinks of when considering an off-road vehicle. However, the model has an illustrious history of playing well in the dirt. Porsche took the first-gen Cayenne rally racing over a decade ago, winning the Transsyberia Rally in 2007 and 2008. Porsche produced just 26 examples of the rally king, though a tribute version is now for sale on CarsandBids.com, and it looks ready for an adventure.

The tribute Cayenne is a 2005 turbo model that comes equipped with some impressive standard kit. It features the Advanced Off-Road Technology Package that includes locking center and rear differentials and hydraulically activated front and rear sway par disconnects. Other goodies include both the Porsche Active Suspension and Porsche Traction Management systems. The SUV also has a ton of upgrades that help it achieve its rugged look. It wears a three-inch suspension lift paired with a sub-frame drop, aluminum rock sliders, skid plates, and wheel spacers.

Gallery: 2005 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Transsyberia Tribute

16 Photos

The silver exterior gets a host of orange accents, from the 18-inch powder-coated wheels and side mirrors to the decals, grille inserts, and rear spoiler. At the back is a custom swing-away spare tire holder that also houses a pair of auxiliary gas cans, while the roof sports an LED light bar. Inside, there is an orange accent across the dash, though the biggest upgrade is the 9.0-inch Xtrons infotainment display in the dash, which adds a touch of modernity. It sports leather seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The SUV has a few flaws, like scratches on the driver’s door and stone chips on the lower valance, though nothing that distracts from its bold look. Inside, the carpet is worn in places, and there are some wrinkles in the leather upholstery – blemishes one would expect in a 16-year-old car. Power comes from the brand’s twin-turbocharged 4.5-liter V8 that produces a punchy 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). There are still five days left before the auction closes, so expect the current $16,000 bid to increase.