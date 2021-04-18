What car would you take to the Nürburgring for a track day? For this Mercedes-Benz test driver, it appears they love spending a day at the Ring piloting a Maybach S-Class. Why is Mercedes-Benz testing out an ultra-luxury sedan around the Nürburgring even though owners will never take their chauffer-friendly luxury barges to a track? We have a few theories.

The upcoming Maybach S-Class was recently teased with the upcoming celebration of 100 years of Maybach. This unique ultra-long Maybach S-Class code-named the Z223 will feature a rarity in modern car manufacturing, a true V12 engine.

So why take a Maybach S-Class to the Nürburgring? We believe they’re testing out their new V12 engine that needs to handle extreme conditions. With the V12 engine absent from most of the Mercedes-Benz lineup their choices for test cars are limited, which is why a long-wheelbase Maybach S-Class is lapping the Nürburgring with some frequency.

We expect the Maybach S-Class to feature a turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine that will produce an excess of 650 horsepower and enough torqued to pull a cargo ship through the Panama Canal. This dying breed of V12 powered luxury sedan is becoming a rarity in this age of electric vehicles and hybrids which makes the Maybach S-Class all the more special and worth discussing.

Development dollars aren’t heading towards the V12 engine anymore. That’s what makes this testing so exciting to see. We are nearing the end of V12 powered vehicles as a whole and in a luxury sedan that simply doesn’t need this type of power, we can’t help but feel enamored by the excess. With owners, ever hit the Ring in their Maybach S-Class? Probably not but thanks to this testing they know they can and that’s pretty neat.