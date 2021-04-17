Born out of the desire to homologate for motorsport use, the Porsche 911 GT3 is one of the hardcore models in the 911 range. And it gets a new version for the 992-generation, which was just revealed back in February of this year.

We all know the details about the new 911 GT3 based on its debut, but we still have an itch to get behind its wheel to test the improvements. It seems like Porsche has already called European motoring journos to have a go at the latest 911 GT3, and this acceleration video from Motorsport Magazine bears some details.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

14 Photos

The acceleration test above was from 0-200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour). It was a POV video, which gave us a brief look at the PDK-equipped 911 GT3 on the outside and inside. It also included the heart-thumping sound from the naturally-aspirated flat-six and its twin-exhaust outlets. We highly suggest for you to use your expensive headphones for the best aural experience in the cockpit, albeit virtually.

The video didn't come with the time spent to reach 200 km/h, though. Not like you need one, but by our own measure, the 911 GT3 was able to reach the mentioned speed at around 9.6 seconds.

Of course that isn't accurate as it relied heavily on my reaction time, but at least you get the idea. For comparison, the previous 991 Series 911 GT3 was recorded to reach 200 km/h from zilch in 10.6 seconds.

Whatever the official time is, we all know that the latest GT3 is naturally an improvement from its predecessor. Besides, it lapped the 12.944-mi (20.832-km) configuration of the Nurburgring in 6 minutes and 59.927 seconds, much quicker than the model it replaced.