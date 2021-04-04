When talking about Italian supercars, the name FV Frangivento will not likely be at the top of your list, but that doesn't stop the Turin-based automaker to introduce its latest model, the FV Frangivento Sorpasso.

As a follow-up to the Asfane DieciDieci 1,000-hp hypercar and the $1.6-million Charlotte electric roadster (with a built-in fish tank), the Sorpasso has a quirk of its own. It's available in two flavors, Stradale and GTXX, with the latter's buyers given the decision to change the two Xs into numbers of their choice. How's that for customization?

Apart from that, buyers of both the Sorpasso Stradale and GTXX can enter two personal programs called Programma Sviluppo and Programma Ego for 30 days wherein they can work side-by-side with the stylists to design their own car.

The Sorpasso Stradale differs from the other with its cleaner and more elegant appeal. It's the show car revealed in these press images, which come in Hermes Gray paint. The Sorpasso GTXX, on the other hand, features a two-tone body and carries a more aggressive look inspired by GT3 Group cars.

Though not revealed in the press images, the cabins of both Sorpasso supercars are said to come in Alcantara, as well as leather worked by the historical Turin-based atelier of Mario Levi Group. It will also come with an optional Avatar Driving Assistant, pegged to be an intelligent co-driver with customizable human features. Developed by Sistemevo, the AI technology is said to have the capability to converse using natural language – like a personal travel companion.

Both running on all fours and powered by a V10 engine, the Sorpasso Stradale doesn't make use of forced induction to produce 610 naturally-aspirated horses. The Sorpasso GTXX, on the other hand, is equipped with a supercharged to make 850 horsepower (634 kilowatts), allowing it to sprint from 0-62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and tap out at 214 mph (345 km/h).

Price wasn't mentioned in the release, though FV Frangivento said that enthusiasts and collectors have already booked theirs and will receive their cars by the end of July.