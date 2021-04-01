With Catholics celebrating Easter this coming Sunday, Ford believes it's the right time to uncover the clever easter eggs hiding in plain sight on the F-150 Raptor. Unlike the 2021 Ram TRX's cheeky easter eggs taking a jab at the Blue Oval's super truck, the ones embedded into the third-gen Raptor are harmless as most of them have a patriotic nod.

Ordering the high-performance pickup with the optional Raptor Graphics Package gets you a body decal with a pattern inspired by the F-22 Raptor jet fighter. That diamond-shaped look mimics the F-22's diamond-like afterburner exhaust nozzle while the "FP GN03" logo gives Raptor authentic fighter jet trail markings. Look closer and you'll notice a QR code in the upper-right corner of the letter "P." Scan the code with your smartphone and it will redirect you to the official Ford Performance website.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor easter eggs

5 Photos

Ford will also be offering the sporty F-150 with a Raptor 37 Package bedside graphic, in which case a map of the Baja 1000 race will be illustrated onto the truck. The map depicts the grueling race route from Ensenada to La Paz, Mexico, with checkpoints along the way. The easter egg came to life after one of the vehicle's designers attended the Baja 1000 race for the first time. At the same time, Ford says it pays homage to "Raptor's desert-racing DNA."

Another easter egg that you might not notice right away is visible after you open the front doors. We're talking about an American flag positioned on the sides of the dashboard to signal the F-150 is an all-American truck. It's finished in silver on the standard model, but Ford paints it Code Orange on the flagship Raptor variant.

As a refresher, the V6-powered Raptor will be going on sale this summer and will be joined by a hotter V8 Raptor R to take on the TRX next year.