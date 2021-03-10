Did Acura hit its peak during the 1990s? More than a few people feel that way, though few people have the bug for '90s Acuras like Tyson Hugie. If that name sounds familiar, you're either a major Acura fan yourself, or you recall the crazy 1997 Acura SLX Restomod he was involved with. For that matter, you also may have seen our article on his cool classic Acura commercial remake. In case you haven't guessed, we're fans too.

And now, we all have an opportunity to put one of Hugie's classic Acuras in our garage. Heck, if you feel like opening the financial floodgates, you can take home all three of these 1990's time capsules, as each one is currently up for auction through Auto Hunter. And these cars will have new owners, because each is listed at no reserve.

We came upon the collection at ClassicCars.com, which offers a rundown of each car. Aside from photos and descriptions, each Acura also has its own video, which we'll feature here with some basic auction info. Spoiler alert – bidding thus far is very reasonable, so if your desire is strong and your will (and bank account) is weak, proceed with caution. That said, let's take a quick look at the players, starting with the CL.

1999 Acura 2.3CL Five-Speed

According to the auction, this suave coupe has turned 138,700 miles and it looks to be in pretty darned good shape. The 2.3-liter VTEC four-pot is listed as original, and it rides on Acura wheels with an original interior that still looks good. As of this posting on March 10, bidding is up to just $3,200 with four days left to go. It closes on March 15, but with 21 bidders watching, expect this price to go up.

1996 Acura 2.5TL

Searching for a sedan with the classic inline-five growl? The 2.5-liter I5 engine in this TL is said to be in strong running condition despite 263,700 miles showing on the odometer. For that matter, the entire car looks pretty amazing, though some clearcoat peeling is mentioned. The anti-lock braking system is also non-functional, but the brakes themselves are reportedly working just fine. It still has the stock 15-inch wheels, but the steering wheel in the otherwise original interior is customized. The auction closes on March 16, and the current bid is $2,700.

1993 Acura Legend L

Did we save the best for last? There are more than a few Acura fans who would say yes, as the Legend has indeed lived up to its namesake over the last 30 or so years. This particular model shows 115,300 miles and still runs the original 3.2-liter V6 engine with automatic transmission. A thick stack of maintenance comes with the car, showing engine maintenance as recent as January 2021. It rides on 16-inch wheels sourced from a Legend LS, and there's a small lip spoiler on the trunk. Bidding for this car ends on March 17, and it's currently up to $3,500.