Love is in the air on this special valentine’s day. On a snow-covered airstrip at Koenigsegg’s factory in Angelholm, Sweden, a special hypercar is waiting for you. Destiny has been set in motion and soon you will meet the hypercar of your dreams.

Before you fall in love with the Koenigsegg Regera there are some important things you must know. First, it costs a staggering $1.9 million and that’s before options so you’re going to need a stout bank account to make this hypercar your own. Secondly, Koenigsegg has already sold all 80 Regera’s so even if you have the money, you’ll need to wait for one to pop up on the used market.

The Koenigsegg Regera is powered by a biturbo 5.0-liter V8 engine working together with a trio of electric motors for the combined power output of 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kilowatts). This incredibly powertrain is good for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in only 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 mph (400 kph).

Thanks to this unique hybrid powertrain, the Koenigsegg Regera has no transmission and instead uses the electric motors to transmit the V8’s power to the pavement. The lack of transmission reduces weight and improves performance since there is no mechinal loss attributed to a transmission.

If there’s anything predictable romantic comedies have taught us, it’s that no matter the odds, there’s still a chance at true love. We can’t all have a Koenigsegg Regera as there are only 80 on earth at this point in time. That doesn’t mean that you should just give up, get out there make $2million, and get the hypercar you deserve.