The Koenigsegg Jesko is one of the most extreme street-legal track cars in production right now. In addition to the incredible aerodynamics, there's also a trick seven-speed gearbox and up to 1,600 horsepower on tap from a twin-turbo V8. So it's no surprise to see the Jesko take a lap record at a local race track in Sweden.

Koenigsegg published an in-cabin video of a Jesko lapping Gotland Ring, a race track located on the island of Gotland in Sweden – a brisk eight-hour drive and ferry ride east of Koenigsegg's headquarters. With factory test driver Niklas Lilja behind the wheel, the car was able to set a time of 2:56.97. That's nearly eight seconds quicker than the next quickest time of 3:04.83, set by a Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR.

The video gives us three different views from the cabin, including one straight from Lilja's helmet. The Jesko's sheer power means it pulls some serious numbers on straightaways; it hits an indicated 288 kph (179 mph) on the back straight.

According to the Swedish supercar brand, the Jesko in the video is an "Attack" spec, meaning it's equipped with aero designed to generate grip through corners, rather than an "Absolut" spec, which prioritizes stability and eliminating drag for top speed. Koenigsegg also says the car was running on the equivalent of 93 octane gas rather than E85, meaning it was down on power from its ultimate capabilities.

Even more incredible, Lilja says he pushed the Jesko to "around 90 percent of its potential," as the car was only there for testing and marketing reasons, rather than a record run. In other words, Koenigsegg just happened to set a record during routine lapping, and it could probably go even quicker if the team really tried. Such an attempt likely won't take place now that the Jesko has the record, but we'd sure love to see it happen.