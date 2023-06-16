Well, that didn't last long. It was only a month ago when the Rimac Nevera set a record for the fastest production car to reach 249 mph (400 km/h) and then come to a stop and now that record is already obsolete. An older hypercar has managed to dethrone the electric beast as Koenigsegg is happy to announce the Regera has improved the record by more than a second. It needed 28.81 seconds to complete the task whereas the Nevera took 29.94 seconds.

The Swedish marque is no stranger to setting records as it used the Regera in 2019 to complete the same 0-249-0 mph run in 31.49 seconds, improving a previous 33.29-second time achieved with the Agera RS in 2017. Koenigsegg rhetorically asks: "So, why set these new records with a car that is long off the production line? Because it can! Because it is still the King reigning supreme in today's super competitive automotive landscape, and that is something that should be celebrated with a new record."

But wait, there's more. The Regera is now also the record holder for the fastest road-going vehicle to reach 250 mph (402 km/h) and then come to a halt, taking just 29.6 seconds. The mind-boggling acceleration and braking capabilities of the hypercar originally launched way back in 2015 were measured by Racelogic.

As to where the two records were set, the Regera was taken to the Örebro Airport, situated west of the capital Stockholm. Why? Because it has a long runway stretching at 3,274 meters (10,741 feet) where the twin-turbo V8 engine was able to stretch its proverbial legs. Compared to previous high-speed runs, Koenigsegg mentions the surface was smoother and the car was equipped with new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

0-400-0 km/h 28.81 seconds 0-400 km/h 20.68 seconds 400-0 km/h 8.13 seconds 0-250-0 mph 29.6 seconds 0-250 mph 21.35 seconds 250-0 mph 8.25 seconds

It's unlikely the last time we'll ever hear from Koenigsegg about setting a new record because it has been dropping hints the Jesko Absolute will be even faster. As for the Regera, the last of the 80 cars produced was delivered in 2022.