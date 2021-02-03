Genesis was late to the SUV party, deciding to prioritize sedans by launching the G90, G80, and G70. It seems Hyundai’s luxury division is looking to make up for the lost time by expanding its high-riding offerings beyond the GV80, GV70, and the upcoming electric crossover. According to South Korean portal Naver (via The Korean Car Blog), a GV80 Coupe is allegedly in the works and the first prototypes will commence road testing as early as July.

Now, when we say coupe, we don’t mean that in the literal sense as the GV80 Coupe will still be an SUV at the end of the day. It’s still going to have what a true coupe doesn’t – rear doors. It will effectively be a rival for the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and the Audi Q8. It will forgo some of the cargo practicality and rear passenger headroom for a gently sloped roofline to try and mimic the silhouette of a coupe.

If you’d rather have a coupe from Genesis that lives up to the body style’s name, it might just happen. In January 2020, the GV80’s world premiere event included a shadowy teaser for a sleek two-door car that had the profile of a bona fide coupe. It’s unclear whether it was a production version of the 2018 Essentia or not, a concept that wowed crowds with its gorgeous body at its 2018 New York Auto Show debut.

Genesis’ lineup will be expanded furthermore as a G70 Shooting Brake is on the agenda. This is another car that won’t actually be faithful to its designation as the long-roof derivative will be a traditional wagon with four doors rather than two. Beyond the more practical G70, the portfolio is expected to grow and include a road-going version of the pint-sized Mint concept unveiled at the same NYIAS a year later.

Note: Pictured here is a speculative rendering published by Aksyonov Nikita on Behance.