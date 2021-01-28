General Motors believes that the time is coming to abandon the internal combustion engine. In a new announcement, the automotive giant says that it wants to "eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035." This is part of a larger goal to be carbon neutral globally by 2040 for both vehicles and operations.

GM says that vehicles currently account for 75 percent of the automaker's carbon emissions. By 2025, the company intends EVs to comprise 40 percent of its models in the United States, and there would be 30 electric products available globally.

To make sure there's a place to charge these vehicles, GM is partnering with EVgo to add over 2,700 fast chargers by 2025. These sites will use 100-percent renewable energy.

It's worth noting that GM repeatedly uses the term "light-duty vehicles" in this announcement. This leaves things open for heavy-duty models like the Silverado 2500 and 3500 trucks to remain combustion-powered after 2035.

Going forward, more than half of GM's spending will be devoted to EVs and autonomous driving technology. The company is pledging to have electric models spanning all price points and a variety of segments.

From an operations perspective, GM intends to power its facilities entirely with renewable energy by 2030 in the US and 2035 globally.

The automaker will use carbon credits and offsets to make up for the expected remaining carbon emissions. It intends to implement these methods as sparingly as possible, though.

This announcement is the natural follow-up to GM's CES presentation and the introduction of a new logo. During that press conference, the company also offered a preview of the upcoming Bolt EUV and introduced the BrighDrop brand for commercial electric vans.