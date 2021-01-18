The Jaguar F-Type Reims Edition is a limited-run model for buyers in the UK. Jag is making just 150 of them. The special variant is exclusive to the coupe and retails for £58,950 ($80,095 at current exchange rates) on the P300 and £71,450 ($97,079) for the P450 RWD R-Dynamic.

The Reims Edition wears a French Racing Blue body with the Exterior Black Pack that adds gloss black parts to the grille surround, side vents, logo, and Leaper badge. The coupe rides on gloss black 20-inch wheels with a design featuring five split spokes. The Reims Edition pays homage to the maiden victory of the Jaguar D-Type in the 12 Hours of Reims in 1954.

Inside, this special edition has Ebony black leather and comes with the Interior Black Pack that uses gloss finishes for the door switches, door handles, instrument cluster trim, and other pieces. It also comes with the Climate Pack that has two-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a heated windshield. A fixed panoramic roof is standard, too.

Folks in the UK can order the Reims Edition now. Deliveries start in March.

For reference, the P300 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts or 300 metric horsepower) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The factory claims it can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

The P450 has a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 with 444 hp (331 kW or 450 metric hp) and 428 lb-ft (550 Nm). It can accelerate the coupe to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.6 seconds and tops out at 177 mph (285 kph).