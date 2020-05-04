8 / 22

The new Genesis G80 doesn't hit the U.S. until the second half of 2020. But when it arrives, the sedan will sport the brand's sleek new design language, kickstarted by the GV80 SUV. The sedan’s new look starts up front with the massive shield grille and quad headlights. The side profile sports matching indicator lights, and on the rear, the LED taillights get an identical split look. Overall, the Genesis G80 is a svelte sedan with perfect proportions – and it should turn heads as soon as it hits the road.