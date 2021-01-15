Nissan is preparing for the big debut of the next-generation Qashqai. The Rogue Sport’s European brother will be unveiled this spring and the automaker has a new teaser previewing the global crossover. More importantly though, Nissan has detailed the powertrain options for the new Qashqai in Europe.

Without even mentioning the word diesel in its lengthy press release, the Japanese firm says the new Qashqai will be the first Nissan model on the Old continent to get the so-called E-Power system. It uses a 1.5-liter gasoline engine working as a generator and supplying energy for an electric motor. Nissan says the combustion engine is used solely to generate electricity, which means the wheels are driven only by the electric motor.

The 190-horsepower (142-kilowatt) powertrain should provide an EV-like response with the combustion engine constantly running within its optimal range. The driver can select from three different drive modes - Standard, Sport, and Eco, with Nissan promising the new Qashqai will accelerate faster than its standard hybrid rivals in all regimes.

The E-Power system uses an electric motor that is very similar to the one found in the fully-electric Leaf. Because of that, the electrified crossover will benefit from the same one-pedal driving experience, in which the driver “can start, accelerate, and decelerate using only the accelerator pedal, supporting up to 90 percent of driving scenarios.”

First introduced in the Note and Serena for the Japanese market, the E-Power will be available for the new Qashqai from next year. At launch, the new crossover will be offered with a mild-hybrid 1.3-liter gas engine in two power stages - with 140 hp (103 kW) and 158 hp (117 kW) and a choice between a six-speed manual and CVT transmissions. Again, no diesel options seem to be in the works.