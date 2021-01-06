The fact we’re closer to 2050 than we are to 1990 speaks volumes about how we’re all getting older, but for car enthusiasts, perhaps a more eye-opening example would be the Pagani Huayra’s upcoming tenth anniversary. Yes, the V12 supercar from Modena debuted in February 2011, and much like the Zonda before it, the AMG-powered beast has spawned a multitude of special versions in its life cycle.

Mirroring its predecessor, the Huayra is about to receive the R treatment for a hardcore machine restricted to the circuit. While all versions of the Huayra have so far utilized forced induction, the hotly anticipated track-only Pagani will do away with the pair of turbochargers. Originally announced in October 2020 by Horacio Pagani before a rumor emerged days later about its engine, the Huayra R is making the headlines once again thanks to a new teaser.

In its New Year’s greeting message on Instagram, Pagani shared a short-but-sweet clip showing a section of the Huayra R’s engine proudly carrying the V12 R lettering. The shape and color of the “R” perfectly match that of the Zonda R unveiled 12 years ago. We’re all but certain the epic sound it makes comes from a naturally aspirated engine, one that the company’s founder and CEO has said it’s been “made especially for this purpose.”

According to the latest gossip, the V12 has been engineered with HWA to develop more than 900 horsepower and rev past 9,500 rpm. The fact it will be naturally aspirated doesn’t mean Pagani is dropping the twin-turbo setup as the Italian supercar marque has already inked a deal with AMG to use the powertrain until at least 2026.

It’s unclear whether the forthcoming R will be the last hurrah for the Huayra seeing as how the Zonda R was followed by an even more insane one-off Revolucion. Being restricted to the circuit, the newcomer will rival other track-only V12 machines like the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, and the Ferrari FXX-K Evo.