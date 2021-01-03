McLaren Senna With $360,000 Just In Options Could Be Yours

Limited to only 500 units globally, the McLaren Senna is one of the rarest hypercars ever built. Thanks to an upcoming auction at RM Sotheby’s you have the opportunity to own this exclusive track-focused masterpiece. With a unique set of options, low miles, and exclusivity, we expect this Senna to sell for far more than the Senna’s original $1million asking price.

The McLaren Senna was built as a successor to the P1 hypercar and the third vehicle to join McLaren’s Ultimate series, that also includes the McLaren F1. The McLaren Ultimate series represents the very best vehicle that can be built with current technology, each of which has a specific focus. The McLaren F1 focused on driver engagement, the P1 choose to integrate hybrid technology, while the Senna set out to offer the most capable track-focused road car ever built.

RM Sotheby’s is auctioning off McLaren Senna number 95 out of the 500-unit production run. Senna number 95 forgoes the endless pallet of McLaren paint colors, and instead, choose the naked carbon fiber option. On the interior, the original owner continued the muted color design opting for more naked carbon fiber and Alcantara everything, which was augmented by Burton Blue stitching. This simple color scheme makes Senna Number 95 a great car for resale since it doesn’t sport any offensive colors or trimmings.

The original owner of this McLaren Senna put just under 500 miles on the car since taking delivery in September of 2018. Since then, the owner has kept up with maintenance taking the Senna in for its yearly services. The owner also had the Senna wrapped in paint protection film to protect the naked carbon fiber from the elements.

Are you excited to bid on this McLaren Senna? It seems like a great spec and if you win, please shoot me an email as I’d love to come take a quick test drive.