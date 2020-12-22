Recent spy shots and leaked images suggested the McLaren Sabre was on the cusp of a reveal. However, we didn't expect to see it like this. The hypercar is revealed, though the word comes to us not from McLaren, but through the automaker's Beverly Hills dealership. There's still quite a bit we don't know, and we've contacted McLaren to pry out more details on this bonkers machine. Until we hear back, here's the Sabre in all its winged glory.

Surprises extend beyond the reveal. Rumors pointed to the Sabre wielding a hybrid powertrain packing over 1,000 horsepower, but that's not the case. It's pure internal-combustion, using a twin-turbocharged V8 that we assume is the familiar 4.0-liter mill. The press release doesn't offer specifics on the engine, other than it produces 824 hp (606 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque.

It's the most powerful non-hybrid V8 to ever come from McLaren, and it sends the Sabre to a top speed of 218 mph. Incidentally, that makes the Sabre the fastest McLaren two-seater to ever come from Woking, and before you jump into the comments to say Speedtail or F1, lest you forget those cars have three seats. Yes, it's a technicality, but the Sabre is still seriously fast.

It's also seriously exclusive. A product of the automaker's MSO group, there are just 15 planned for production. Furthermore, the car is designed exclusively for the US market with McLaren Beverly Hills stating its specific US focus for federal standards negates the car being offered globally. Sorry rest of the world, but if it's any consolation, the first customer car has already been delivered by – you guessed it – McLaren Beverly Hills.

Each car will be tailor-made to the tastes of buyers, and apparently, buyers are given deep access into MSO for everything from design tweaks to driving test cars while the process is ongoing. We'd love to know more about that process, but sadly no further information is offered. Even revealed, it seems the Sabre still holds many secrets.

Among them is whether all 15 are spoken for, and how much they cost. We will go out on a limb and simply say they're very expensive, and with just a handful being made, this could be the only time you see it.

We will update this article with additional information when/if it becomes available.