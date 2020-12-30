Turkey is not a country known for its significant moose population, but our partners at Motor1.com's Turkish edition had the opportunity to put a Renault Zoe through the infamous moose test. They didn't turn down the chance to evaluate the EV.

To be fair, the moose test evaluates far more than a vehicle's ability to evade the largest existing species in the deer family. The rapid swerve simulates getting around any obstacle in the road.

Gallery: 2020 Renault Zoe

35 Photos

The evaluation starts with the Zoe going through the cones at 46 miles per hour (74 kilometers per hour). The little EV has no problem at all passing the test. The driver reports that the electronic stability control kicks in during the exit of the second series of cones, which helps the vehicle remain on course.

Next, the speed increases slightly to 47 mph (76 kph). By going just a little faster, the stability control now activates at the entrance of the second group of cones, rather than at the end of this section. The Renault is still able to complete the challenge, though.

Finally, the team pushes the velocity to 50 mph (80 kph). While the increase of just 4 mph or 8.695 percent seems tiny, it makes a huge difference on the test's results. The stability control system isn't able to fully keep the rear end under control, so it slides out to hit two cones in the final section of the evaluation.

Renault debuted this Z.E. 50 variant of the Zoe in 2019. The model received a 52-kilowatt-hour battery pack that provided as much as 242 miles (390 kilometers) of range on a charge in the WLTP evaluation.