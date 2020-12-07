Q by Aston Martin, the British luxury brand’s bespoke customization service, is back with a new limited-run model – the DBX Bowmore Edition. Q adds subtle Bowmore-inspired touches to the sleek SUV, mixing tweed and copper to create a unique look. Aston plans to offer just 18 Bowmore Edition DBX SUVs, with deliveries happening “at a private lifestyle experience in Scotland” in late 2021. Fancy.

Bowmore, a Scotch whiskey distillery established in 1779, served as inspiration for the unique DBX. Q used copper strips from the distillery’s whiskey stills for the side-strake inlays. More original Bowmore copper is used inside for the polished copper cup holders and sill plaques. The subtle copper exterior accents are paired with Bowmore Blue, an existing Aston exterior color resurrected for the DBX Bowmore Edition model. There’s an optional Xenon Gray available, too.

Gallery: Aston Martin DBX Bowmore Edition By Q

20 Photos

Inside, customers can choose between the Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone interior. Bowmore tweed is used throughout, along with other blue and copper accents, such as the copper foil detailing on the gloss-black center console. The DBX also comes with special Q accessories like a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall. Power still comes from the DBX’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque.

Aston will deliver the unique DBX at a special, three-day Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Scotland. The 170-mile road trip will take customers to Islay, where they’ll receive a private tour of Bowmore Distillery. Owners will get the opportunity to hand-fill their own bottle of whiskey while gaining access to Bowmore’s No 1 Vaults, the oldest maturation warehouse in the world. The Bowmore-inspired DBX is the automaker’s second collaboration between the two. Earlier this year, the distillery announced the $65,000 bottle of Black Bowmore DB5 1964 whiskey.

Aston will deliver the DBX Bowmore Edition by Q in the fourth quarter of 2021.