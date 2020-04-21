Aston Martin and Zagato have been creating automotive art for six decades and have now joined forces once again to mark the coachbuilder’s 100th anniversary. Based on the old V12 Vantage and sold exclusively as a pair, the coupe and speedster duo gets new bodywork made from carbon fiber adorned by gold Z badging to mark the centenary of Italy’s illustrious coachbuilding company.

The jaw-dropping cars will be limited to 19 cars per body style, with the coupe getting Zagato’s signature “double bubble” roof and the speedster fully living up to its name by not having a roof to further shave off weight. There’s more to these hand-built cars than their fancy bodies inspired by the 2011 V12 Vantage Zagato as the Heritage Twins benefit from active aero with a rear spoiler that automatically deploys at high speeds to ensure stability.

A more notable hardware upgrade is found in the engine compartment where the naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine makes 600 horsepower or 75 more than in the original V12 Vantage and an extra 37 hp over the V12 Vantage S. The healthy bump brings it in line with the V12 Vantage V600 launched a couple of years ago as the model’s last hurrah.

Ahead of a full reveal scheduled for summer, Zagato is showing off the very first coupe and speedster as specified by Marella Rivolta Zagato who jointly runs the coachbuilder together with her husband, Andrea. She’s also the company’s Art Director and she explained why gold and platinum have been a source of inspiration:

“Gold, an emblem of purity and distinction, is in my mind a tribute to our first century. Platinum is resistant to corrosion and has great catalytic capabilities, which is what I wish for our next 100 years!”

Customer deliveries are programmed to kick off in the final quarter of the year and many of the cars have been sold already for what must’ve been an eye-watering price tag. Those fortunate enough to claim the coupe and speedster will not only get a special gift box, but they’ll be able to fully customize their cars by discussing their requests with Aston Martin designers.

In addition, owners will get the opportunity to watch their cars come alive in Warwick, U.K. where bespoke manufacturer R-Reforged will build the vehicles at its new 30,000-square-feet facility. The company claims it can provide customers with an “infinite” color palette and match the exterior and interior with virtually any color sample provided by the car’s owner. Now that’s what we call bespoke.