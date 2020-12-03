We all know that an all-new Volvo XC100 is coming – at least according to Volvo dealers who spilled the rumor to Automotive News in a report earlier this year. The luxobarge, which will obviously sit atop the Volvo crossover SUV range as the flagship model, is expected to arrive in 2023.

But in case you're struggling to visualize what a massive Volvo SUV would look like, Kevin Goldwasser aims to help with unofficial renderings of the XC100. The images posted on his Instagram were products of his Exterior Design internship at Volvo, which happened from September 2019 to March 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Don't take these renderings as biblical, though. As we've said, they're unofficial and are just Goldwasser's vision of what the upcoming XC100 could look like. But for what it's worth, they're pretty much in-line with the current Volvo styling, although looking more of a concept rather than a production skin.

There are several things to watch out for in the XC100. While initial reports said that it's going to be a three-row crossover like the Volvo XC90, a later rumor suggests that it will be exclusively available as a two-row, four-seat luxury vehicle with an all-wheel drivetrain as standard across the range.

That latter report also brought forth the idea of a full-electric XC100, which will tag along the Recharge monicker. For the uninitiated, Volvo uses Recharge to mark its zero-emissions models like the 249-mile XC40 Recharge that debuted last year.

We have yet to receive Volvo's confirmation of the XC100, but the alleged upcoming flagship model is expected to arrive by 2023 for the 2024 model year. We'll know more details about it in the years to come, most especially if Volvo will adopt Goldwasser's renderings above. We wouldn't be surprised if the Geely-owned Scandinavian automaker won't do so, though.