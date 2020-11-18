The full renewal of Land Rover’s model lineup continues with the 2021 model year of the Range Rover Velar. The stylish coupe-inspired luxury SUV gets a number of very important upgrades for the next year, including more efficient electrified engines.

But let’s start with the smaller improvements. The company’s Pivi Pro advanced infotainment system is now finding its place inside the new Velar, offering improved graphics, easy menus, and more functions. It takes a central place on the dashboard with a 10-inch display, hiding the new electric architecture of the system.

Gallery: 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

47 Photos

Aside from regular over-the-air updates, Pivi Pro also has detailed maps and vehicle software applications. For the first time in a production Land Rover, the 2021 Velar features Spotify as an app integrated directly into the infotainment system. The Bluetooth connectivity supports two devices at a time.

More important, however, is the addition of a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder mild-hybrid engine available with two power outputs. The Range Rover Velar P340 has 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts), while the P400 is slightly more powerful at 395 hp (294 kW). Both models come paired with all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard. The MHEV powertrain uses an integrated starter-generator and a 48-volt battery located under the boot.

In terms of performance, the P400 variant accelerates from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in just 5.2 seconds. Aside from the two electrified options, the 2021 Velar also comes with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, good for 247 hp and available in the S and R-Dynamic S trim levels.

Other notable upgrades for the 2021 model year include an optional air filtration system, an active noise cancellation system, a new three-dimensional surround camera, and others, The new Velar goes on sale with a starting price of $56,900.