Arguably one of the most stylish SUVs available, the Range Rover Velar is getting subtle exterior changes for the 2024 model year. Land Rover's designers have not fiddled with the styling too much as the luxury vehicle largely retains the sleek styling of the pre-facelift version. Updated headlights have jewel-like daytime running lights and flank a discreetly revised front grille. At the rear, the bumper's lower part has been mildly updated.

Bigger changes have occurred inside the cabin where the 2024 Velar uses Land Rover's swanky 11.4-inch infotainment with a "floating" curved glass touchscreen. This hardware change brings it in line with the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, allowing users to access 80 percent of the available functions with just two taps of the home screen.

Pivi Pro can accept over-the-air updates and benefits from wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, along with wireless charging in a new storage area in the center console. OTA updates are also planned for the powertrain and chassis, along with navigation mapping and on-board diagnostics.

In the United States, Land Rover intends to sell the 2024 Range Rover Velar as a base P250 model with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 247 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. The output is sent to a standard all-wheel-drive system via a new eight-speed automatic transmission promising to deliver smoother gear changes.

Step up to the P400 model and you get a larger inline-six 3.0-liter mill good for 395 hp and 405 lb-ft. This mild-hybrid engine also works exclusively with an eight-speed auto and AWD setup and stores the 48-volt lithium-ion battery pack underneath the cargo floor at the back.

Already available to order in the United States, the 2024 Velar kicks off at $61,500 for the P250 S and is followed by the P250 Dynamic SE at $63,600. Should you need the six-cylinder engine, Land Rover is charging $70,600 for the P400 Dynamic SE and $78,400 for the P400 Dynamic HSE.

A leather-free upholstery combines wool with polyurethane textile inserts while three new leather interiors come in Cloud, Raven Blue, or Deep Garnet. To spice things up, Land Rover is installing Moonlight Chrome accents on the steering wheel, air vents, and center console surrounds. Stepping outside, customers can now order the Velar in Metallic Varesine Blue or Premium Metallic Zadar Grey.

Over in Europe, the Velar facelift is also offered as a P400e with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It has received a battery upgrade with the capacity rising from 13.6 kWh to 19.2 kWh to cover 40 miles in the WLTP cycle on electric juice or seven miles more than before. In addition, the engineers have bumped the maximum charging power to 50 kW.

Land Rover will also sell you four-cylinder D200 and six-cylinder D300 diesel versions of the 2024 Velar on the Old Continent. As for the SVAutobiography with its mighty 5.0-liter V8, it's sadly a no-show. In the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, JLR has replaced its supercharged engine with BMW's twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, codenamed "N63."