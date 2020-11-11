Honestly, we are a little confused by Porsche’s strategy about the Macan, one of its best-selling models globally. The SUV has been on sale in its current form since 2014 with two updates in 2016 and 2018. It seems that yet another refresh is in the works, albeit a very minor one.

While that’s not shocking per se, we are wondering why the Stuttgart-based company is preparing another facelift for the current Macan when a brand new generation is under development. The most logical answer we could think of has to be that Porsche wants to keep the first-gen Macan on sale for another 12 to 18 months until its successor arrives.

Gallery: Porsche Macan facelift new spy photos

20 Photos

Regardless of the automaker’s plans, our spies have caught a masked prototype with a minimum amount of camouflage. The only notable changes are limited to a modified front bumper with additional air vents and a new rear bumper with what seems like a more aggressive diffuser. There might be some minor changes to the taillights and the LED strip that connects them but we can’t confirm that at the moment.

Inside the cabin, the situation will be similar. There will be no major improvements but our spies report we can expect a new Panamera-inspired steering wheel and little corrections of the infotainment system, including two additional buttons below the screen. Unfortunately, we don’t have new photos of the interior.

Given the current Macan’s short remaining life, we highly doubt there will be changes under the hood. Most of the engines of the crossover have been updated recently and we expect the 2.0 four-cylinder, 3.0 V6, and 2.9 V6 to carry over without upgrades.

Look for a debut of the 2021 Macan very soon - perhaps, even during the first weeks of 2021. With an all-new model on the horizon, Porsche will be in a hurry to launch the final facelift of the outgoing model before it’s too late.