Approximately three weeks ago, SSC made a speed run in its Tuatara hypercar that set a new record for the fastest production car at 316 mph. However, three years ago Koenigsegg traveled the same stretch of highway used by SSC, setting a speed record of 278 mph with the Agera RS. Only one of these records is official, and with SSC's effort mired in controversy, Koenigsegg seems happy to remind us who holds it. For now, anyway.

Taking to social media for the three-year anniversary of the event, Koenigsegg didn't mention SSC directly. For that matter, the niche Swedish automaker didn't acknowledge the Tuatara's record run in early October or make any reference to the company. Instead, it simply patted itself on the back for building "the world's fastest production car" and celebrating the record for "a third year running."

In the absence of context, Koenigsegg's post would come across as just an ode to a past event. Of course, the global motoring community knows very well that this post is laden with subtext. The controversy first arose with the SSC Tuatara's run when folks noticed some discrepancies in the video that suggested the car didn't reach the speeds SSC claimed. The fire was further flamed when SSC then admitted an error in the video and the telemetry overlay, causing the footage to not match the speed.

SSC states that, though the video and telemetry didn't match up, the speed numbers are accurate and verified. The initial run saw the Tuatara reach 301 mph, followed by an astonishing 331 mph on its return run. The speeds were GPS-monitored, and SSC stated in a press release that the numbers were confirmed by data and measurement company Dewetron. However, Dewetron reportedly stepped back from this statement, neither confirming nor denying the accuracy of the stats. These developments have prompted SSC to make a follow-up record run with more cameras, more speed-measuring gear, and more witnesses.

So yes, technically Koenigsegg still has some clout with its hierarchy in the speed world. However, it seems likely the SSC Tuatara is as fast as the company claims, and there's also the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ that went 304 mph, albeit in just one direction for an unofficial grab at the king-of-speed title.

In short, Koenigsegg better get moving on the Jesko before waxing too poetic about its Agera RS exploits.